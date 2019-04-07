Nellie Rea Bell, born August 8,1932 entered into her Eternal Rest, March 31, 2019. Join Nellie's family and friends as we celebrate her life Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Antioch Progressive Church located at 7650 Amherst Street, Sacramento, CA. Viewing will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie Rea Bell.
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019