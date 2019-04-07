Nellie Rea Bell

Nellie Rea Bell, born August 8,1932 entered into her Eternal Rest, March 31, 2019. Join Nellie's family and friends as we celebrate her life Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Antioch Progressive Church located at 7650 Amherst Street, Sacramento, CA. Viewing will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA.
Funeral Home
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019
