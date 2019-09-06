Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nemesio "Tony" Ortiz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nemesio Ortiz, known to family and friends as "Tony" passed away on August 22,2019, at the age of 81 years. A native of Texas, Tony joined the Air Force and was stationed in Sacramento. It was at this point in his life that he met the Boyd girls Sammie in particular) and was an immediate addition to the family. His dynamic personality and zest for life certainly was a good fit and it wasn't too long thereafter that he was ceremoniously adopted by Ray and Marie Boyd as the "Chosen Son". After his stint in the military, he attended California State University Sacramento and eventually graduated with a Baccalaureate and Masters Degree in Social Service. He worked in Public Service during his lifetime, holding positions as a Teacher of Middle School Students; as the Executive Director of the Sacramento Concilio. Inc., and finished his career working for the State of California, Department of Fair Employment and Housing; where as a consultant he received a commendation, from then Governor Deukmajian for his outstanding efforts in settling a major discrimination case involving dozens of California workers! During his life, he was always looking for ways to help others. Whether it was at work, in his personal life or within the family circle; which was quite extensive. He was always there to support and serve, or just give you a huge hug. He was a great hugger! His generosity and caring for the well-being of others is what gave him the sparkle and zest he had for life! When you speak of Tony, you think of the immense pride that he had in family; which honestly included just about everyone he met. He has always been beloved and it was easy to see why once you met and had a conversation with him. His annual Holiday Party was something that friends and family looked forward to all year long. Traditional Mexican Cuisine, party fun and of course the Piñata were highlights for over 35 years! He was always upbeat, looking to have fun, laugh and enjoy whatever aspect of life he happened to be involved with at the time. Tony served others his entire life. He enjoyed people; meeting them, helping them, loving them and supporting them. That was Uncle Tony. Always thinking of others before himself. He is survived by his loving extended family: brother Ramiro Ortiz, sisters Dominga Hernandez, Jean Brown, Mary Kellar and Sammie Marin; Brother-in-Laws, Jerrold Kellar and Frank Mognett, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Amadeo and Feliciana Ortiz, his Chosen parents Ray and Marie Boyd, brothers Alejandro, Armando Jr., Gilberto, Leandro, Ismael and Basilio Ortiz; sisters Solbina Orosco, Uralia Dominguez, Carolina Garcia, Donna Mognett and brother-in-laws Larry Martin and Kenneth Brown, and niece Amy Jennings and Nephews Chris Kellar, Casey Kellar and Joshua Kellar. A Celebration of Tony's life will be held at 9:30 am; Friday, September 13 th, at The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament 1017 11 th Street Sacramento, CA

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 6, 2019

