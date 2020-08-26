Williams, Nevin R. Colonel Army Retired - passed away on August 2, 2020 in Cary NC at the age of 85. Nevin is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alicia Menendez-Williams, his children Celina M. Williams and Nevin (Erika) R. Williams II, and granddaughters Caroline E. Williams and Chelsea M. Williams. Colonel Williams was a Vietnam Veteran, with tours of duty in Japan, Korea, Panama, Nicaragua, and Guatemala before retiring from the Army Reserve as an O6 in 1994. He was employed as a civilian at the former McClellan AFB, and worked on programs such as Peace Sigma (Spain) and Remo II (Turkey), as an International Logistics Management Specialist prior to his federal retirement in 1993. Nevin was a long time resident of Carmichael CA, relocating to North Carolina in 2007.



