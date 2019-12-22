Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas John Galaxidas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nick "Zorba" Galaxidas passed away peacefully in Greece on November 14, 2019. Nick was a longtime resident of Sacramento, where he was known and loved by many. Nick's life epitomized that of the successful, hardworking immigrant. Along with his mother and younger brother Costa, Nick emigrated to Bolivia in his late teens, joining his father, who had founded a shoe factory several years earlier. Misfortune befell the family, as Nick's father died unexpectedly soon after their arrival. Forced to leave Bolivia, Nick moved to Montreal, where he started as a dishwasher and soon made his way up to head waiter at Ruby Foo's, one of Montreal's finest restaurants. In 1962, Nick moved to Sacramento, where he married his wife Anna, and raised his two children, John and Yvonne. Nick was a successful restaurateur, entertainer, businessman, and local celebrity. For over fifteen years, he ran Zorba's restaurant and nightclub, where he entertained guests by lifting tables with his teeth in his famous "Zorba dance" ( www.zorbassacramento.com ). In the early 80s, Nick transitioned from the restaurant business to a career in real estate. Nick's greatest pride and joy was his family. Nick especially relished his role as Pappou to his three grandchildren: Alexia and Andreas Moustakas (Yvonne/Ari), and Christiana Galaxidas (John/Nicole). Although he loved Sacramento, Nick could not resist the calling of his homeland, and in 2016 he returned to Greece, where he spent his final years. Nick suffered a series of health issues, but he fought on like a true Spartan warrior to the very end. Nick was buried in his hometown of Molaoi. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 27 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 600 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento. Divine liturgy will begin at 10am, with the memorial service following. The family is hosting a luncheon in the hall immediately after, to celebrate Nick's life. All are invited. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

