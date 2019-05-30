Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Montana. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas Montana passed away on May 24, 2019 in the presence of his loving son Bill Montana in his apartment at Eskaton Village Carmichael. He was born June 1, 1928 to Anthony and Mary Montana in Utica, NY. Nick will always be remembered for being a kind and caring person who put the interests of others before himself. He is survived in death by his beloved son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Connie, along with their children: Daniel and his wife Jennifer, Melissa and her husband Joseph (who have Nick's two great-grandsons, Jack and Finnegan), Micah and his wife Jennifer. He also had other grandchildren, Christopher and his wife Chrissy, Ericka and her husband Terry, and Ryan. He is preceded in death by his cherished wife, Zelma, to whom he was married for 69 years. There will be a celebration of life at Eskaton Village, 3939 Walnut Ave, Carmichael, Saturday June 1 at 1:00pm

