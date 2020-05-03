Nick Morson, age 89, of Rancho Cordova passed away on April 26, 2020 in Sacramento beside his lifelong love, Jeannine Morson. Born to Caroline and Nicholas Morson in Mankato, MN on September 7, 1930. Nick was the second youngest of 11 brothers and 2 sisters. He and his siblings attended catholic schools after which all his brothers completed dutiful military service to our nation. Nick served two decades of military service. 4 years with the US Navy sent him war in Korea. 16 years in the US Air Force sent him to Vermont, Libya, Thailand, Wisconsin, and California. During this period, he met Jeannine (nee Johnson) while stationed at Truax AFB in Madison, WI in 1960. The two lit the flame of an eternal marriage in 1963 in Madison. The Air Force brought Nick and Jeannine to Rancho Cordova in 1968 where they bought a house and raised two dear daughters in an idyllic suburban neighborhood surrounded by lifelong friends. Following retirement from the military, Nick continued to serve our nation as a mail carrier in the United States Postal Service. He finished his service with the USPS in 1992. Nick served his country for over four decades, exemplifying honor, duty, diligence, and strength. In retirement, he and Jeannine traveled extensively and enjoyed the arrivals of their six grandchildren, or "the apples of his eyes," of whom he showed great pride and loved dearly. Nick was an avid golfer and shared this pastime with many friends and family. He liked big band music, had a great sense of humor, and often told simple jokes that he himself laughed loudest at. He loved his family, and cherished those gatherings. He had great pride that he and all his brothers were veterans, as aptly memorialized at the Morson-Ario VFW in Mankato. He and Jeannine made a perfect team and served as role models of honesty, kindness, patience, responsibility, commitment, joy, and love. Nick exemplified the noble traits of his generation that brought comfort and stability to humanity; for this among other reasons, our family will be forever grateful and will miss him wholeheartedly. Nick is survived by his true love Jeannine; daughter's Kari Powers and Lisa Madsen; sons-in-laws Jim Powers and Doug Madsen; grandsons Nick, Dylan, and Jimmy Powers; granddaughters Sidney, Emily, and Libby Madsen; and many relatives across the great country he served. Nick will be laid to rest in the presence of his immediate family at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Orangevale, CA on Wednesday May 6, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store