Nick Demianew, entered into rest Feb. 24, 2019 in Vacaville at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Demianew. Loving father of Nick Demianew, Jr., Kathleen Wiegand, Patricia Szabo, John Demianew & Robert Demianew. Dear father in law of William, Dehnel & Adriana. Devoted grandfather of 12, great grandfather of 10 & great great grandfather of 1. Preceded in death by his son David & his six siblings. Vigil Services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 911 Park Blvd., West Sac. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2019