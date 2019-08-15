Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick Luna. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nick Luna, born May 23, 1928 in Sacramento, Ca entered into his final rest, July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by his sisters, Eleanor Contreras, Carmen Rodriguez (Joe) and Hortencia Range. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Victoria and brother, Henry Garcia. Nick was a US Army veteran and a retiree from State of California Printing Plant. In his early years he kept busy with maintaining his properties and would often help family members with their homes, as well; he was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with family and friends within the US and abroad. He gave strong meaning to the word "uncle", always being supportive and present for his numerous nieces and nephews throughout the years and generations. He was admired for his constant energy and gentle unassuming, approach to life. He will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at St Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Saturday, August 17, at 9:30. Reception to follow at Elks Lodge No 6, 6446 Riverside Blvd. Sacramento, 95831.

Nick Luna, born May 23, 1928 in Sacramento, Ca entered into his final rest, July 8, 2019. Preceded in death by his sisters, Eleanor Contreras, Carmen Rodriguez (Joe) and Hortencia Range. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Victoria and brother, Henry Garcia. Nick was a US Army veteran and a retiree from State of California Printing Plant. In his early years he kept busy with maintaining his properties and would often help family members with their homes, as well; he was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with family and friends within the US and abroad. He gave strong meaning to the word "uncle", always being supportive and present for his numerous nieces and nephews throughout the years and generations. He was admired for his constant energy and gentle unassuming, approach to life. He will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at St Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Saturday, August 17, at 9:30. Reception to follow at Elks Lodge No 6, 6446 Riverside Blvd. Sacramento, 95831. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 15, 2019

