Formerly of San Francisco, California. Died Apr 8th, 2019. Nicole is survived by her sons, David, Daniel and Kevin and their father Guillermo. Devoted daughter to Charles and the late Patricia Meehan. Dearly loved sister to Colleen and Siobhan. Viewing April 17th 10am, Calvary Cemetery, Citrus Heights, CA, Mass to follow. Donation to Sacramento SPCA
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicola Anne Marie Meehan.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2019