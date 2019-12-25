Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nikita "Nick" Oushakoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nikita "Nick" Oushakoff passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. He was born in Harbin, China on Nov. 27, 1939 to Russian immigrants, Vera & Ignaty Oushakoff who moved from Russia during the Russian Revolution. In 1957 just after finishing high school, Nick, with his parents, had to move to the U.S. because of the Chinese Red Revolution. In the U.S. he fully experienced life of an immigrant: new language, new customs, new way of life and different jobs. He met his wife of 57 years, Olga Oushakoff, while still in China and raised 3 sons in the U.S.: Andrew, Vladimir (Karyn) and Yuri (Michelle). They are blessed with 6 grandsons, Nicholas, Alex, Nyles, Ian, Erik & Ryan; 2 granddaughters, Sophia and Angelica and one great-grandson, Nicholas. Most of Nick's life he worked at Fleming Foods. He was an avid hunter and reader and most enjoyed his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and hunting buddies. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 27th, 10 am, at the Holy Ascension Russian Orthodox Church in Sacramento with interment at the Orthodox Cemetery at St. Mary's Cemetery, Sacramento.

Nikita "Nick" Oushakoff passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. He was born in Harbin, China on Nov. 27, 1939 to Russian immigrants, Vera & Ignaty Oushakoff who moved from Russia during the Russian Revolution. In 1957 just after finishing high school, Nick, with his parents, had to move to the U.S. because of the Chinese Red Revolution. In the U.S. he fully experienced life of an immigrant: new language, new customs, new way of life and different jobs. He met his wife of 57 years, Olga Oushakoff, while still in China and raised 3 sons in the U.S.: Andrew, Vladimir (Karyn) and Yuri (Michelle). They are blessed with 6 grandsons, Nicholas, Alex, Nyles, Ian, Erik & Ryan; 2 granddaughters, Sophia and Angelica and one great-grandson, Nicholas. Most of Nick's life he worked at Fleming Foods. He was an avid hunter and reader and most enjoyed his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and hunting buddies. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 27th, 10 am, at the Holy Ascension Russian Orthodox Church in Sacramento with interment at the Orthodox Cemetery at St. Mary's Cemetery, Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close