It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Nikolaos "Nick" Darras on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 24 years, Irene Darras and his beloved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church , located at 9165 Peets Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park , 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95810 Nick Darras was born in Psari, Messinias, Greece on March 3, 1935. He served in the Greek Army for 4 years. He was a dedicated steward to Saint Katherine and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Churches and a long standing Secretary to the Peloponision Society. May he Rest In Peace and his memory be eternal.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nikolaos "Nick" Darras.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2019