Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nikolaos "Nick" Darras. View Sign

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Nikolaos "Nick" Darras on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 24 years, Irene Darras and his beloved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church , located at 9165 Peets Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park , 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95810 Nick Darras was born in Psari, Messinias, Greece on March 3, 1935. He served in the Greek Army for 4 years. He was a dedicated steward to Saint Katherine and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Churches and a long standing Secretary to the Peloponision Society. May he Rest In Peace and his memory be eternal.

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Nikolaos "Nick" Darras on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Nick will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 24 years, Irene Darras and his beloved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00am at Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church , located at 9165 Peets Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park , 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95810 Nick Darras was born in Psari, Messinias, Greece on March 3, 1935. He served in the Greek Army for 4 years. He was a dedicated steward to Saint Katherine and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Churches and a long standing Secretary to the Peloponision Society. May he Rest In Peace and his memory be eternal. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close