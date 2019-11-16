Nina Anita (Cofer) Moore, 87, of Sacramento, CA, passed away with family by her side at Mercy McMahon Terrace on November 12, 2019 from stroke and Alzheimer complications. She was born in Athens, Georgia, May 12, 1932 to the late Hal and Nina (Mauldin) Cofer, Sr. She was predeceased 23 years by her loving husband, Cyril John Moore, Jr. (USAF Lt and TWA Cpt). She was a graduate of the University of Georgia, met her husband as a flight attendant based in New York for Trans World Airlines, and was deeply devoted to her husband of 40 years, raising a family in New York and then in Orinda, California. She enjoyed working as a top sales associate for Liberty House of Kona, Hawaii, earned her Hawaii real estate license, and volunteered at Hospice of Naples, Florida. She particularly enjoyed artwork, gardening and playing bridge. She was known for her vivacious spirit, blue eyes, a ready smile, and in her later years, her delight In serenading friends with "Georgia on My Mind" by Ray Charles. She is survived by sibling Hal Cofer Jr.; daughters Karen Moore-Jacobs (Paul E. Jacobs), Sandy Walkowiak (Tim-predeceased); grandchildren Daniel S. Jacobs (Emma Almroth), Jaqueline Nina Jacobs, her namesake (Nick Chapman); numerous nephews and nieces, including Sharon Cofer (Mikel Ortiz de Lataburu) whom she recently reconnected with while they lived in CA; and predeceased by three siblings, Mary Smith, Donald Cofer, and Richard Cofer Sr. Funeral services will be private. She will be interred alongside her husband at the Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery by W. F. Gormley & Sons. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Snowline Hospice, www.snowlinehospice.org.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 16, 2019