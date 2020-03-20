Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noboru Knobby Tateyama. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Noboru Knobby Tateyama born on February 4, 1932 passed away on March 6, 2020 at the age of 88. He was a young athlete playing baseball and football and had a passion for sports all his life. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. Once he returned home, he started his grocery store career as a produce manager for over 40 years. Knobby enjoyed celebrating family birthdays by going out to eat with his family. He also enjoyed working in the yard, meeting his friends every morning for coffee and donuts, and watching sports. He was quiet by nature, but had a great sense of humor to the very end. Knobby is preceded in death by his wife May Tateyama. He is survived by his 4 children; Dale Tateyama, Ryan Tateyama and wife Tracea, Mark Tateyama and wife Gail, and Tami Dokter and husband Michael. Knobby has 7 grandchildren; Mari, Trent, Hannah, Julie, Megan, Derek, and Kyle. He will be missed very much by many.

