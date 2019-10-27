Harris, Nolan Franklin of Fair Oaks, California passed away on October 14th, 2019 at 86. Nolan was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and a diesel mechanic up until retirement. Nolan is survived by his two children, Alan Harris and Cathy Heasley and his two grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 31st from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Reicherts Funeral Home in Citrus Heights, CA. Burial will be Friday November 1st at 1:30 pm at Little Shasta Cemetery in Yreka, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019