Nona Fay Wheeler
Nona Fay Wheeler, 86, of Roseville, CA passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home in the loving presence of her family. She was born, December 31, 1933, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Ester Fay and William Coe Sheldon and was the sister to Rollin Lee Sheldon. She attended McClatchy High School in Sacramento, where she also met her husband, Robert. On January 28, 1951, they eloped and were married in Reno, NV. They raised their family in CA, WY, TN, KY, and then returned to CA in 1981. Besides family, her passions included: singing, fashion, her deep faith in Jesus Christ, and of course John Cena and WWE. She also loved volunteering with the American Cancer Society and St. Lawrence Church's Marriage Encounter and Bounty programs. Her memory will be forever cherished by her surviving husband Bob, her children and spouses Michael and Vicky Wheeler; Robert and Kathryn Wheeler; Dennis Wheeler; Lorri and Scott Spencer; and Chris and Linda Wheeler, and their 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A private service will follow at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 3, 2020.
