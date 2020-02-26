Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Nona Grace (DeFuentes) Sall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Nona Grace (DeFuentes) Sall, Ed.D, passed away peacefully in her home on February 21st, 2020, with her loving family by her bedside. Nona, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend was 88 years old. Nona was born on January 3rd, 1932 in Sacramento, CA. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Donald L. Sall Sr., her father and mother, Tony and Grace DeFuentes, her sister Frances "Sis" Elster and brother-in-law Bob Elster, and her brother Tony DeFuentes Jr. and sister-in-law Lorrene DeFuentes. She is survived by her children, Toni (Bryan), and grandsons, Darren (Nicole) and Ryan (Katie) Goodman, and great granddaughters, Georgia, Ruby, and Brooke Goodman; Donald "Skip" Jr. (Kathleen) and granddaughter, Emily; and Ross (Kris) and grandsons Ross Jr. and Matthew (Alex). Nona grew up in Rocklin CA, graduating as the class Valedictorian from Roseville High School in 1951. She received her Bachelor's degree in education from Chico State University and her Master's degree from Sacramento State University. She earned her Doctoral degree in Education from Nova University and was appointed to hold the highest positions at the time for a woman with Sacramento City Unified School District as Assistant Superintendent followed by San Juan Unified School district as Deputy Superintendent. Nona and Don loved traveling the world with their good friends Bob and Jean Davis. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and celebrations. Nona continued to travel with her children after Don's passing, including a Caribbean cruise with her daughter, trips to Reno many years in a row for her birthday celebrations, travels to Santa Monica for her grandson Ryan's wedding and reception celebrations and visits to Whidbey Island in Washington State. Nona was a Sunday school teacher for 44 years at the River's Edge Wesleyan church where she was a faithful and generous member. After retirement, Nona continued to mentor immigrants in speaking and writing the English language. Nona never forgot other's birthdays or special occasions and regularly sent cards filled with warm wishes to family and friends. Nothing was more gratifying to Nona than to be with her family. Her presence will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life in her honor is scheduled at River's Edge Church in the Pocket area at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29th with a burial to follow.

