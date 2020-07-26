1/1
Nora Christina Seltzer
December 25, 1931 - July 4, 2020
July 4, 2020 Nora Christina Seltzer, known to friends and family as Chriss, was born on Christmas Day 1931 in Coolidge, Kansas. She went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Saviour, on July 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Chriss grew up in Colorado Springs, CO where she lived until she graduated from high school. She then attended Pasadena Nazarene College in Pasadena, CA. During her freshman year, she met Albert (Bud) Seltzer whom she married on November 22, 1951. They have four children- Dirk, Cassandra, Candace (deceased), and John. In 1965 the family moved to Sacramento. Chriss was a member of the Arden Church of the Nazarene for 55 years where she faithfully worshipped and served in the choir, as a Sunday school teacher, and other capacities. Chriss loved people, was vivacious and outgoing, and anyone who knew her knew of her unwavering faith and love for the Lord. Married for 68 years, Chriss leaves behind her husband, 3 children, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
