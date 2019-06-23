Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norbert Vincent Izdepski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norbert Vincent Izdepski, peacefully passed away at 93 of old age on March 19th, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA. He lived in Sacramento since 1967. He was born July 19th of 1925 on the family farm in Conrath WI. The oldest of 5 brothers and sisters, he went on to a distinguished 24 year career in the Air Force, served as a Sky Marshal in the 70's, and ran a stamp and collectibles business until his retirement at nearly 90 years old. He was an avid traveler, and went around the world, and visited all 50 States. He cared about family, and was generous to all he loved. He was survived by his ex wife Jeanne Thune, his sister Nora Lands, and his sons Brian and Erich Izdepski. He was predeceased by his longtime, beloved girlfriend Ellen Maita, and his sons Bob and Gregory Izdepski. He outlived most friends and family, but will still be missed by many. Funeral services are being held at Golden Gate Memorial Park, in San Bruno, CA on June 28th, at 2:00pm, with a reception to follow nearby.

