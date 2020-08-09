Went home to the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in her Orangevale, CA, home at the age of 72. She was preceded by her parents Phillip and Eleanor Napsha. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Scott Franklin, and brother Phil Napsha and his wife Marisa. Noreen was born June 22, 1948 in McKees Rocks, PA. She graduated from Roseville HS in '66, earned her LVN in '72 followed by her RN. She began her nursing career at Roseville Community Hospital, which became Sutter Roseville Hospital. She worked in many departments but mostly focused on the recovery room. She also worked at Shriner's, Mercy San Juan, and Sutter Surgery Center. Everyone who met her knew she was a passionate nurse who focused on caring for the whole patient both physically and emotionally. She received respect and friendship from her co-workers because of her dedication to her patients and her fun-loving sense of humor. She retired in August 2013 after 41 years of nursing, but soon suffered a stroke and early onset vascular dementia. Even facing these difficulties, she loved helping others, staying active, and building friendships at Daycation, a dementia senior day center. She will be dearly missed by her children Sandy France (Tim), Douglas McKay (Tina), and Mindee Adamson (Mike). Forever cherished by her greatest treasures, her granddaughters: Samantha, Allee, Shelbie, Sydney, Hailey, Tricia, and Emily. Sweetly loved by numerous friends, cousins, nieces, and great-grandsons. At her request, no services will be held, but if you see a nurse, thank them. If you meet a person with dementia or who has suffered a stroke, take time to learn their story and hear their voice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store