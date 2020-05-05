With profound sadness we announce the passing of Noreen Joy Pierson (Olsen) on April 22, 2020 in Gold River, California. She formerly resided in Fremont and Pleasanton. She passed away peacefully in the warmth of her home with the love of her life and her youngest son by her side. Noreen was born in Britton, South Dakota on November 8, 1933. She graduated from Britton High School in 1951 and married her high school sweetheart in 1952. They moved to California in 1955 where they raised their family. Noreen worked in the schools, taught Sunday School and was active in the youth programs at church while devoting her life to her family and others. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Julian and Lucille Olsen, and her brothers, Adrian and Larry Olsen. She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-seven years, Lyle Pierson, their four children, Gregory Pierson (Linda), Lon Pierson (Vicki), Julee Snitselaar (Steven) and Barry Pierson, their seven grandchildren and their twelve great-grandchildren. Noreen was gifted and talented in so many ways, but her greatest gift was her heart of gold. Her love and kindness touched the hearts and lives of so many. We have lost an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, but the memories she has left us with, will last a lifetime. She will be dearly missed and forever loved by all. Before her passing, Noreen asked her family to thank all of you for being a part of her life. Burial Services are private due to current health restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Loaves and Fishes in Sacramento, Shriners Hospital for Children, SPCA or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2020.