Noreen passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born on January 31, 1929 in Abbey Feale, County Limerick, Ireland to the late Patrick and Gertrude Kelliher. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur (Gerry). Noreen was adored by her five children Brian (Sharon) McNulty, Maureen (Richard) Yamadera, Sheila (Ray) Navarrette, Gerard (Toni) McNulty and Patricia (Danny) McNulty-Langdon. Noreen and Gerry met at a dance in England. They soon wed and decided to immigrate to the United States to raise their growing family. She was the proud grandmother to 9 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Noreen had a smile that would light up a room. She would call everyone "Babe" with her beautiful Irish accent. She enjoyed her gambling trips to Reno, Watercolor painting, and enjoyed many visits with her children and grandchildren. A Catholic Memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Parish on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. It is located at 1040 39th Street, Sacramento, CA. A reception will follow immediately at the Turn Verein Hall, 3349 J St.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 27, 2020