Norma Barrett Kelson 80 years old, was on vacation traveling in Xian, China; she entered eternal life on October 20, 2019 in Xian China. She was born on 7/4/1939 in Bluefield W. Virginia. She attended local schools; however, she received her Bachelor's Degree in Art from The Old Dominium University and her Master's Degree in Education, from the Ivy League school, William Mary University. She moved to California and worked in various employments her last one was Coast. She met and married the love of her life, Charles Kelson (deceased). They had a wonderful life together. Norma and Charlie traveled all over the world and they were the happiest when they were together. Norma was a docent at the Crocker Museum. Norma loved art, shopping, traveling all over the world and the U.S. She loved playing "Mexican Train" with her friends at Heritage Park. She leaves behind to treasure her memories her Son and daughter in law, James B Johnstone and Gracie, grandchildren, Sharon A Lindberg, Adam Kelson, her brothers and sisters, Barbara Strange, James Barrett, Ann Matthews, Alice Zielke, Walter Lee Barrett and many nieces and nephews and her friends, Becky and Ray Hiles, Dick and Arlene Stevens, Rae Hanelt, Vicki Williams, Susie Woods and many. Many others Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service that will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., 5810 Midway Road, Dixon California 95620. The phone number is 707-693-2460. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020