Norma Brooks

Norma Esther Jean Carter Brooks passed away on August 24, 2020 at home in the loving care of her daughters Susan Brooks, Linda Miller and Janice Hale. We are especially appreciative of the care she received from Mayra Roman and her Hospice nurses. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Albert Brooks, her parents Donald and Dorothy Carter, her brother William Carter, Sister-in-laws Mary and Verna Carter and Brother-in-law Edward Shields and a very special aunt, Norma Murdock, for whom she was named. She is survived by her brother Donald Carter Jr., sisters Virginia Shields and Judith Amores (Eladio), her children Larry Brooks (Lisa), Marcia Powers (Kevin), Janice Hale (Robert), Susan Brooks and Linda Miller (David), nine wonderful grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her loyal dog, George. Norma was born on December 27, 1930 and lived in Hornell, NY during the Great Depression and WW2. After marriage she settled in Clarence Center, NY for 15 years before eventually moving to Carmichael, CA where she lived for nearly 50 years. She made great friends wherever she landed because, as everyone who knew her would attest, she was the most gentle and kindest person they knew. Mom always made people feel comfortable and appreciated. That of her five children, three became teachers and two became nurses speaks volumes about about her nurturing and compassionate nature. She was an accomplished bowler and softball player who would have loved to have had the athletic opportunities available to young girls today. She loved attending the sporting events, school plays, and other activities her grandchildren and great grandchildren were involved in as well as church services. She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary for many years. She raised her five children, often by herself, because Frank's jobs involved extensive travel. As such, she was always puttering around the house doing one chore after another while simultaneously making sure her children were nurtured and healthy. And like the Seven Dwarfs, she whistled while she worked. She was employed for many years in the school cafeterias of the San Juan Unified School District. Because a woman's work is never done, she continued to maintain her household until her advancing age and Alzheimer's made that too difficult. Before George came into her life, she befriended a feral cat and made sure it was fed and watered daily. She was a gentle soul who couldn't bear to see one of God's creatures neglected. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren unconditionally! She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration Of Norma's Life will be hosted by her children at a time when all who wish to remember and honor her can do so safely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
: LLS-Greater Sacramento Area, PO Box 102499, Pasadena, CA 91189-2499 or www.lls.org/donate
OR Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org