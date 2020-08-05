Norma died in Peace and in a shroud made of the Love of Family and Friends. She is rejoining and rejoicing with her Parents, Siblings and a Son. She leaves a well loved Family; Husband, Sons, Daughter-in-laws, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces & Nephews, and a multitude of Friends. Norma had a rewarding career in the California Department of Education and made life long friends who she cherished. They share many fond & fun memories of Her. During her Retirement, she travelled too many destinations. After surviving Breast Cancer in 2001, 2002 was a turning point in her Life. She joined the Assistance League of Sacramento. There, She found a worthy cause and another group of life long friends. We kindly request patience and safety while we endure our separations during this Pandemic. A Memorial Celebration will be held (How could we Not!) when All may attend to hug, reminisce and laugh. We will enjoy your favorite stories, anecdotes and a Life, truly, Well Lived and Loved. She will be missed & She will be Remembered



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store