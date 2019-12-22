Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Helene Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Helene Smith passed away December 1st, 2019 at the age of 102 loved by all who knew her and generous to a fault. Norma was born August 25th, 1917 in Homen, North Dakota to Oscar and Clara Mostad. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Allan Smith and daughters Myrna Sparks and Jeanne Walker, living on her own the last 15 years of her life. Survived by daughters Terri Lewellen, Carole Hope and son Johnny Smith (Debbie). Also survived by many generations of grandchildren and her sister Doreen and brothers Manny and Orlo. Norma worked as a school bus driver for the Elk Grove School District in the 1960's and 1970's. An informal witness placement will be performed at East Lawn 9189 East Stockton Blvd on 12/26/19 at 10am. A celebration of life is planned for June 2020 at John and Debbie's home.

