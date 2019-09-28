Norma J Keltner, aged 83, passed away peacefully in Sacramento, California on September 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. A native of St Louis Missouri, she is survived by her children, sons Rick Keltner (Cynthia), Stan Keltner (Peggy), Kelly, and daughter Tina. Grandson David Keltner and great grandchild, Taylor, her sister Ethie Sullivan (Ronald), stepmother Carol Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Fulton 'Bud' Keltner, parents Florence Williams and Arthur Williams; and her daughter Catherine Theresa Keltner. Norma and Bud made their home and raised their family in Elk Grove for 64 years. Norma enjoyed many hobbies including, baking, cake decorating and crafting. She was well known as the best Room Mom while her kids were in elementary school. She enjoyed traveling with Bud and the family especially to Disneyland, Alaska, and for one of her favorite hobbies, gambling. Family and Friends are invited to attend visitation on Sunday, September 29th from 12-5p. Funeral services will be held at 10am Monday, September 30th at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park and Mortuary at 9189 E. Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove CA 95624. Norma had many charitable passions, chief among them were the which she enjoyed supporting through the Ben Ali Shrine Transportation Unit.

