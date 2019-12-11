Norma "Natasha" Jane Cole passed quietly on November 16, 2019, in Spanish Springs, NV. Her health had declined, and she spent her final years in Reno, NV after a life and career taking her from Kansas City, to Phoenix, Los Angeles, South Lake Tahoe, Danville, Lafayette, Berkeley, Folsom, Roseville and Reno. Born in 1931, to Mary Dyer and Henry Snyderman, she moved to Arizona as a child. Educated in AZ (high school and U of AZ) and CA (CSULA and St. Mary's College), she became a secondary education teacher (BA) and then a business woman (MBA). She had many careers (stage and TV acting, night club management, teaching, executive recruitment, and property management), several husbands (Harvey, Kevin, Steve, Gus and Herman) and three grandchildren plus seven great-grandchildren. She was happiest shopping at Goodwill, Marshalls and Ross; travelled the world; lived her life with style and certainty. She is survived by son, Barry (Deborah); grandchildren Candala (Daniel Bigrigg), Joshua (Brigette), and Elliot (Danielle); great-grandchildren Alexander, Autumn, Deven, Jacob, Hannah, Matthew and Enzo.

