Norma Jean Coon passed at home on December 9th, 2019. Born on January 15, 1935, the second of four children to William and Meredith Petrik. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters. Norma is survived by her brother William J. Petrik (Josephine), her daughters Lori Rangel (Victor) of Sacramento and Carri Dodds (David) of Rocklin. She is also survived by grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Tyler and Spencer, and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery on December 27, 2019, at 10:00 am. Interment to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 25, 2019