Norma Jean Coon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Coon.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Norma Jean Coon passed at home on December 9th, 2019. Born on January 15, 1935, the second of four children to William and Meredith Petrik. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters. Norma is survived by her brother William J. Petrik (Josephine), her daughters Lori Rangel (Victor) of Sacramento and Carri Dodds (David) of Rocklin. She is also survived by grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Tyler and Spencer, and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery on December 27, 2019, at 10:00 am. Interment to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.