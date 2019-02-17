Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean (Ellingboe) Fitzgerald. View Sign

Norma Jean (Ellingboe) Fitzgerald, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Baylor Hospital in Grapevine TX. Norma was born in Portland, OR to Salmo K. and Hazel (Cadigan) Ellingboe. She was the loving sister and sister-in-law of; (S. Ken Ellingboe II) (wife Marsha) and Carol Joseph (husband Earnest (d.)). Norma was a very caring and kind soul that dedicated her life to her family and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years and high school (Albany OR) sweetheart, Victor F. Fitzgerald (d. 2013 at age 81). Norma and Vic's life of adventure took them from Portland, OR to Sacramento, CA to Fairbanks, AK to San Francisco to Boston, MA to SC to San Antonio and most recently Dallas, TX area. Together they raised four boys, Patrick (d. 1991), Michael (wife Nancy), Timothy (d. 2006), and Daniel (wife Kathleen) and is survived by 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Norma touched so many with her loving spirit and kindness and will be missed greatly. On February 23rd, family and friends will be honoring her with a Celebration of Life and Christian burial service at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, CA where she will join her husband and two sons in eternal rest.

