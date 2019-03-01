Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean (Ledbetter) Hedger. View Sign

Norma Jean (Ledbetter) Hedger, born July 26, 1941, in Mt. Pleasant, IA., passed away on February 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard; son's David Hedger (Tapi), Joshua Hedger; Joel Hedger (Timi); daughter, Andrea Murphrey (Tim); and sister, Thelma Hill. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and four-great-grandchildren, whom she cherished. She is preceded in death by parents, Archie P. and Sophie Ledbetter, infant son Nathan, and eleven siblings. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High school and California State University.She retired from SMUD in 2006. Norma enjoyed reading, puzzles, and being home with her Yorkie. The greatest joy of her life was her family especially her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Grams." She attended Downtown Baptist Church, where her husband has pastored for over forty-three years. After many years of illness, she took her last breath surrounded by her family. She is finally in perfect peace in the arms of Jesus. Funeral services will beat East Lawn Mortuary in Elk Grove, CA on Thursday, March 7th at 2pm.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2019

