Norma Ruth Beil
1930 - 2020
Norma Ruth Beil
August 3, 1930 - November 3, 2020
Carmichael, California - Norma was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Ruth and Owen Bower. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1952 and was a Home Economics teacher at Encina High School and an administrator at Casa Robles High School.
She was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Carl Beil, her children, Mark Beil (Carol), and Karen (Beil) Flanagan (Richard), and her grandchildren, Chelsea, Jasmine (Blake), and Ryan (Amanda), her sister, Dorothy (Tom), and five great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on December 5th at 11 am at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1615 Morse Ave., Sacramento, CA. Seating is limited. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Good Shepherd Trust Fund may be made.


Published in & from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
November 13, 2020
I am saddened to hear the news of Norma’s passing. I have very fond memories of time spent at the Beil’s home as a child and I always enjoyed her Christmas cards/letters. I offer my deepest sympathies to the Beil family. I will miss Norma.
Janice Moore
Friend
November 11, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
