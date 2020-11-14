Norma Ruth Beil

August 3, 1930 - November 3, 2020

Carmichael, California - Norma was born in Sioux City, Iowa to Ruth and Owen Bower. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1952 and was a Home Economics teacher at Encina High School and an administrator at Casa Robles High School.

She was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Carl Beil, her children, Mark Beil (Carol), and Karen (Beil) Flanagan (Richard), and her grandchildren, Chelsea, Jasmine (Blake), and Ryan (Amanda), her sister, Dorothy (Tom), and five great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on December 5th at 11 am at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1615 Morse Ave., Sacramento, CA. Seating is limited. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Good Shepherd Trust Fund may be made.





