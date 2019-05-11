Norma Sherry passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 at the age of 89. She was predeceased by Dean Sherry, her husband of 56 years, and her daughter Sandra Penley. Norma is survived by her son Robert Sherry (Barbara), daughter Jennifer Schroeder (Kenny), six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was born in Washington state, but travelled by Greyhound bus to Sacramento when she was 18 years old. She met Dean, and they settled in Sacramento for the rest of their lives. Norma took time off work to raise her family, then started her career with Sacramento County where she worked her way up to the position of clerical supervisor for what was then known as the Welfare Department. She took pride in her command of grammar and vocabulary, and she was a whiz at scrabble and crossword puzzles through her later years. Norma loved camping, boating, and family. Her favorite times were spent sitting around the campfire with friends and family while she played "Five Foot Two" on the Ukulele. No public services are planned. Her family will hold a private celebration of life.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 11, 2019