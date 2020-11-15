Norman Alspaugh

January 22, 1935 - November 2, 2020

Fair Oaks, California - Passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Fair Oaks, CA at the age of 85. Born in Lincoln, CA and former resident of El Paso, TX, Sacramento, Orangevale and Fair Oaks, CA. Norm was a Veteran and career Grocery Store employee having spent most of his career as a Store Manager for Vans and later retired from Raley's. In retirement with his wife, they enjoyed trips with friends traveling in their fifth wheel throughout the US and golfed in all 50 states, Canada and New Zealand. He loved his family, collecting coins, his olive trees and watching the birds which frequent their yard. Norm will be deeply missed by his wife of 65 years Lona, son Mike, daughter-in-law Dawn, granddaughter Sydney, and sister Linda "Stormy" Ward along with all of his family, friends and neighbors. Norm was preceded in death by their daughter Vicki and his sister Lois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacramento SPCA.





