1/1
Norman Alspaugh
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Alspaugh
January 22, 1935 - November 2, 2020
Fair Oaks, California - Passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Fair Oaks, CA at the age of 85. Born in Lincoln, CA and former resident of El Paso, TX, Sacramento, Orangevale and Fair Oaks, CA. Norm was a Veteran and career Grocery Store employee having spent most of his career as a Store Manager for Vans and later retired from Raley's. In retirement with his wife, they enjoyed trips with friends traveling in their fifth wheel throughout the US and golfed in all 50 states, Canada and New Zealand. He loved his family, collecting coins, his olive trees and watching the birds which frequent their yard. Norm will be deeply missed by his wife of 65 years Lona, son Mike, daughter-in-law Dawn, granddaughter Sydney, and sister Linda "Stormy" Ward along with all of his family, friends and neighbors. Norm was preceded in death by their daughter Vicki and his sister Lois. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacramento SPCA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved