Norman Charles Janke passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at 95 years of age, at his home in Sacramento California with his wife of 67 years, Mary Elise Kirk, by his side. He was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin, was moved to San Diego California at a young age, joined the Army Air Corps in 1942, was graduated from the University of Chicago where he met Mary, received a Ph.D. in geology from the University of California at Los Angeles, and moved with Mary and their recently born son Garth Edward to Sacramento in 1956 to teach math at the Sacramento State College, and eventually to start a geology department there. Norman was a decorated war hero, receiving a Distinguished Flying Cross Air Medal, Purple Heart, and Asiatic-Pacific Medal with three Bronze Service Stars. He had a life well lived. A bit of a dare devil, he raced motorcycles when he was young, worked as a blasting engineer in Washington and a logger in Oregon, and took up hang gliding when he was in his 60's. He had a passion for geological research, including photography and building his own scientific equipment. A public memorial service with military honors will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Thursday, August 22 at 10:00 am. Donations to animal welfare charities would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

