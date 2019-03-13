A native of Sacramento, Norman was born in the family home on French Road in Florin, CA on 6/7/25 and died on 3/1/19. Norman was a lifetime resident of Sacramento County and a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. He retired from Sacramento County in 1990. He spent many happy years at his summer cabin near South Lake Tahoe. He is survived by his daughter Debra and four grandchildren. He will be inurned at East Lawn Memorial Park, Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2019