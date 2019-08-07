Norman Hester

Norman Hester was born in Red Hill, OK on October 6, 1929 and passed away on July 25, 2019. He was a caring brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Norman was a longtime resident of Sacramento, CA and employed at United Grocers for many years. Visitation on Thursday, August 8, 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway and attend his celebration of life on Friday, August 9, 11am at St. James HMBC, 3624 Stockton Blvd. Interment: Camellia Memorial Lawn
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 7, 2019
