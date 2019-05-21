Norm was born April 25, 1928, to Angie and Joseph Lorca, and he passed away, over nine decades later, on May 13, 2019. Growing up in Sacramento, Norm found his niche as a tile setter, and after years of arduous work, he started a marble and tile business of his own.He was also an avid outdoorsman, which gave him peace of mind.Hunting, fishing, and camping are the relaxations that Norm's many family and friends will remember him cherishing most fondly. Norm's first wife, Beverly, who gave birth to two daughters, died in 2004. A second wife, Juanita, departed this life in 2013. His daughter, Pamela Lorca, died in 2012. He is survived by two children, Christine (Carroll) and Dave; his siblings, Ron and Diane; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5-8 pm. The Funeral will be held May 24, 2019, at 10:30 am,with a reception to directly follow from 12-3 pm. All located at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 21, 2019