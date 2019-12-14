Norman Marion Buczek,82 passed away peacefully after a brief illness on october 13th,2019 in Rancho Cordova,Ca.Born on 9/7/1937 to Samuel and Violet Buczek in Bay City, Michigan. Norman was the loving husband of Myrna J. Buczek before her passing in 1995. He spent his entire career in the banking industry, working 30 years for Crocker Bank and Wells Fargo. In his spare time he enjoyed Golf and Woodworking.He was preceded in death by his two brothers Allan and Jim. He is survived by sons Mark and Matt. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 14, 2019