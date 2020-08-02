Norman Mauer died peacefully in his home, with family at his side on June 22, 2020 in Edmond Oklahoma at the age of 87. Norman is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jacqueline; children, Kathleen Van Meter (Clay) of Edmond, OK and Keith Mauer (Maile) of Roseville, CA. He was also survived by 3 grandchildren, Justin Mauer, Samantha Van Meter, and Kyle Van Meter. Norman was born on December 10, 1932 in Burley, ID, to Carl and Sarah Mauer (Mai). After graduating from Grant High School (Sacramento, CA) in 1951, he enlisted into the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. After an honorable discharge, Norman furthered his education graduating from California State University, Sacramento in 1960. Upon graduation, he married Jackie, settling in Fair Oaks. Norman worked at the McClellan Air Logistics Center for 33 years, in logistics and management. Over the years, the couple welcomed two children (Kathy and Keith) into their home. His children remember him as a father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Norman was accomplished in his occupational field, along with his gift for hospitality, always making sure everyone was cared for during celebrations. He loved to entertain and was passionate about making those around him smile. Later in life, he loved fishing, barbequing, and watching classic comedy films with his family. The family would like to thank Integris Healthcare and Hospice of Edmond OK, for their dedication and care during this difficult time; our heartfelt appreciation cannot be put into words.



