July 31, 1935 - November 7, 2020

Sacramento, California - Norman Carl Nielsen passed away November 7, 2020 after a brief illness. This kind and gentle man was born in San Francisco to Aage Alexander Nielsen and Josephine (nee Petersen) Nielsen. Although Norm was an only child, many of his good friends were like brothers to him.

Norm attended Argonne Elementary School and Presidio Jr. High before graduating from George Washington High School. In high school he was on the track team and in Jr. ROTC, and he was honored to give the graduation speech for the class of 1953 in the San Francisco Opera House. He attended UC Davis as an Agricultural Economics major and joined the Theta Xi fraternity, Blue Key Honor Society, Scabbard and Blade, and was a Colonel in the ROTC. He was co-captain of the water polo team and a pole-vaulter on the track team.

Between his junior and senior year he married Caroline Sloan, a co-ed at Davis. They were married for 64 years. After graduating in May 1957, they traveled to Ft. Knox, KY where he became a company commander of a tank training unit - an assignment that permanently damaged his hearing that he gracefully managed the rest of his life. Returning to California in August 1959, he started a career at the State of California Personnel Board in Sacramento.

He became the Personnel Officer at Sonoma State Hospital in 1973 and the family moved to Glen Ellen for one year. Relocating to Santa Rosa the next year, he was close to his grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins and enjoyed the very large family reunions.

Being adventurous, he took a leave of absence in the late 1970s and went to Micronesia as it was being divided into independent states. There he helped set up the personnel standards and practices. While there he enjoyed scuba diving in Saipan, Yap, Palau, and the Truk Lagoon.

In 1984-1985 he worked for the federal government and accepted a position in Vicenza, Italy working for the US Army as a personnel officer at the military Caserma Ederle. After returning to Santa Rosa, he continued to work for the State of California, and retired from the Department of Insurance in 1990.

While working for the state, he also taught night classes at Santa Rosa Junior College, Golden Gate University and graduate courses at Sonoma State University, all while serving in the Army Reserves one night a week. He retired from the Reserves as a Lt. Colonel and the Assistant Commandant at the USAR School, Presidio, San Francisco.

Norm and Caroline lived in Santa Rosa for 43 years. They attended St. Mark Lutheran Church and appreciated the friendship and kindness of the congregation. For 24 years Norm kept score for the Senior Ice Hockey games sponsored by Charles Schulz. One of his great pleasures was being a faithful participant of the Breezeway Coffee Group in Santa Rosa, which met near the Pacific Market every morning. He was the rooster in the hen house with the group's widows, never wanting to be late for that important date.

He loved to travel and was particularly fond of Hawaii. Space Available was the favored mode of transport, sometimes flying on C-5s or KC 10s and often waiting for days to get on board. Twice he was able to travel Space A to Australia and had two wonderful dives in the Great Barrier Reef at age 75. He was also able to travel to Europe many times, especially to Denmark where he met his aunt and cousin and was able to see where his father was born and raised.

Norman didn't know anyone he didn't like. His children adored him, as did his grandchildren. He was always quick to help those in need and opened his house to several foreign students - in particular Holger Reising from Germany, who came for a year and stayed a lifetime, and Claire Ariston Gadal from France, who became part of the family.

He is survived by his wife Caroline; daughter Laurie Thimm (Peter) of Boise, ID; son Eric (Megan) of Nyon, Switzerland; daughter Katrina Waits (Doug) of Sacramento, CA; and grandchildren Dylan Waits, Audrey Thimm Marion (Ryan) and Megan Waits. When travel restrictions are lifted, a private service will be held at the Sacramento National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.

The family thanks all the kind medical personnel who treated him his last month. They are special people who went out of their way to see he was comfortable and well cared for. In his memory, in lieu of donations, please treat others with kindness and respect.





