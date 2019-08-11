Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Ray Eaton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Ray Eaton was born on June 30, 1926 to Opal Faye and Chester Lee Eaton in Turlock, California and died on July 18th 2019 in Sacramento, California. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Muzza, and their children Kathryn (and her spouse Kim Kearfott) and James (and his life-partner Gail Weed) as well as his nieces, a nephew and cousins. Norman was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Lowell and Wayne. A steady, kind, generous, peace-loving, gentle man, Norman loved good company, reading, sailing, Gilbert & Sullivan, puns, crossword puzzles, Renoir, nature, Ogden Nash - and, most of all, enjoying good times with his family, colleagues and friends. Norman rarely spoke of the difficulties and tragedies of his early life, growing up in the small farming town of Petaluma during the Depression, losing his brother Lowell at a young age - and with his father often absent. And he never spoke of the horrors of Okinawa where he was sent at 18 years old into the bloodiest final battle of WWII as a medic. But he emerged from these experiences as a compassionate, decent and honest man. With help from the GI bill, he pursued an academic career in biology, earning a Bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley and his Masters and Ph.D. from the University of Washington in Seattle. He went on to achieve a full Professorship at the City University of New York, Brooklyn College, where he taught undergrads and graduate students, did research, published papers and was awarded many grants for his work on microbial metabolism and yeast genetics. Liked and respected by colleagues, over the years Norman was invited to do research in Denmark, in London, in Germany and at NASA's Ames Research Center in California. Upon retirement, he returned to his home state of California and continued his research as an adjunct professor at UC Davis. Norman was absolutely committed to his scientific research and believed that scientific knowledge would improve human welfare. Norman was a loving and caring husband and father, and a loyal friend. His unique sense of humor, his playfulness and his teasing were always a joy. Dearly loved by all his family and friends, liked by everyone who knew him our feeling of loss is beyond words to express. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019

