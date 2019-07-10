Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman V. Prior. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman V. Prior passed suddenly on July 5, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Northridge, California on July 21, 1958. At the age of 60, Norm is survived by his three children Josh (Shelby), Brandon, and Kayla; his three grandchildren Jackson, Lucas, and Cooper; and his former wife Debbie. In addition, he is survived by his father Verne, sister Kathy (Dave), brothers' in law Bradley and David Burgess, and nephews and niece Greggory, Matthew, and Bailey. He was preceded in death by his mother Clarese, mother in law Dorothy Burgess, and brother David. Norm graduated from The University of California, Berkeley in 1982 and was conferred the degree of Juris Doctor at McGeorge School of Law in 1986. He spent the entirety of his career at Porter Scott as an attorney from 1986-2018. Since 2008, he has been recognized as a Super Lawyer for his work as a top rated medical malpractice attorney in Sacramento. Norm also served on the board of Ronald McDonald House Charity for numerous years. He spent his well-earned retirement enjoying the company of family and friends. When he wasn't working, Norm enjoyed barbequing, golfing, boating at Shasta Lake, hunting, and time with his grandchildren. He was a trusted confidant of many and a pillar in the community. His giant heart and friendly smile were well known by many. He had a zest for life and his hugs will not be forgotten. Norm was a great mentor and made friends everywhere he went. He will be missed by all. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Sacramento, California on Friday July 12, 2019, at 10am. A Celebration of Life will follow at North Ridge Country Club at 12pm. Please consider making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Northern California in memory of Norm Prior.

