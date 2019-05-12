Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Watkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Norman Watkins, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 78. Norman was born on October 9, 1941 in Lincoln California to Tom and Meryl Watkins. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 36 years. He served as the local chairman for the International Sheetmetal Workers Association from 1974 to 1976. On July 21, 1962, Norman married Armida Maffei. They were married for 56 years and raised two wonderful and loved children, Melanie and Jim. Norman was an avid outdoorsman. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, and camping. He spent countless weeks in the sierras with his family and friends. One of his favorite hunting adventures was his annual deer hunting trip to Utah. Being a born story teller, these hunting and camping trips provided Norman with great experiences that he would reminisce about at family gatherings. Norman was preceded in death by his mother Meryl Lois Carpenter Watkins, his father Thomas Eli Watkins, 3 sisters Neoma Ramsey, Leoma Lord, Carmel Matranga, stepmother Evelyn Watkins, stepbrother Wilbur Hicks, and two cherished nieces Sharon Matranga, and Carol Ann Perez. Norman is survived by his wife Armida, his two children Melanie Brackman and husband Grady, and Jim Watkins and wife Michelle, and stepbrother Donnie Hicks. Norman also has numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and 5 cherished grandchildren: Alex, Zachary, Natalie, Matthew, and Logan. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 615 Vine Avenue, Roseville, Ca at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society and .

