Norman "Red," "1 o' de Mob," "The Old Shoe," "Ole" Larson passed away of natural causes on April 24, 2020, in Roseville, California. Small in physical stature but large in his effect on others, he punched above his weight. Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Edwin and Sylvia (Sorlie) Larson, he was brother to Jean, Peter Kenneth, and Sylvia (all deceased), and Lynda Larson Campbell (Bill). He married Doris Stoeckig (deceased) in 1945 and together they raised 5 children, Ralph (Sandy), Kenneth (Marie), Paul (Karen), Wendy (deceased) and Mark (survived by Joan). He was proud of his eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Norman had a great group of buddies in St. Paul, known as "de Mob," most of whom were a year or two older because Norman had skipped a grade in school. He tried to follow them into the Marines when he was 16, but his parents denied permission. Nevertheless, he was first in line at the recruiting station on the day after Pearl Harbor, enlisting at the age of 17. He served at Gaudalcanal, helped to open the El Toro Marine Air Station in Southern California, earned his commission and wings as a Corsair pilot, and was stationed again at El Toro, awaiting the invasion of Japan. On active duty again during the Korean War, he trained as a helicopter pilot and helped to develop procedures for ship-based helicopter operations. After the war he flew for Los Angeles Airways, a helicopter airline that carried mail and passengers around the Los Angeles basin. After 15 years he quit flying due to a middle ear disorder and became a surveyor for CalTrans and Jennings Engineering. During much of his career, Norman and his family resided in Manhattan Beach, California, much to the delight of his children. Upon retirement in the 1980s, Doris and Norman spent over two decades in Arroyo Grande, California. During this time, they traveled extensively around the US and to the British Isles and Norway, often building their trips around Elderhostel classes. They moved to The Terraces of Roseville in 2012. Norman was outgoing and gregarious, always seeking to strike up a conversation or tell a joke. In his later years, he prayed every morning that he could help someone, and he usually did, touching the lives of many. An active man, he worked on projects in the shop or the garden, organized activities, played the harmonica, and walked daily until the end. He was a devout Lutheran, most recently attending St. Marks's Lutheran Church in Citrus Heights. And, of course, he was always a Marine. A memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so. Donations can be made in his name to charities of your choice.



