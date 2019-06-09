Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for O';Dell Ross Sr.. View Sign Service Information Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway Sacramento , CA 95818 (916)-452-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

O'Dell Ross Sr. was called to rest on June 4th, 2019 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 93. Born on October 31, 1925, to Mattie Barree and Johnny Ross. A native of Dallas, Texas and resident of Del Paso Heights, CA. O'Dell lived a fulfilling life as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He served as an officer of the Army in World War II and later became a construction worker. He loved to sing and had a passion for fashion, but most of all he loved family. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he inspired. He will join his mother and father Mattie Barree and Johnny Ross, his beloved wife Mae Rose Ross, son Kevin Ross, his grandson Darrick Pepper, brother Johnny Ross and sisters Mattie Ross, Dollie Mae Ross, Bertha Cox, and Lela Faye Edwards in Heaven. The family invites friends to attend a visitation at Morgan Jones Funeral Home on Wed. June 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM -7:00PM and funeral services on Thurs. June 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM @ MT Olive Church, 902 Los Robles Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95838.

