Ken was a proud U.S. Army soldier who served during the Vietnam War with the 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Wolfhounds. While serving in Vietnam, Ken received three purple hearts. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his motorcycle. Ken often took his wife on motorcycle trips around the United States, exploring all the beauty of the National Parks. He was a proud member of the Weasels motorcycle club and enjoyed going on toy runs. He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Anderson, five children, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his sister Anita. Ken's memorial will be on February 7, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Tyler Street Church in Sacramento with a light reception to follow. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.

Ken was a proud U.S. Army soldier who served during the Vietnam War with the 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Wolfhounds. While serving in Vietnam, Ken received three purple hearts. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and his motorcycle. Ken often took his wife on motorcycle trips around the United States, exploring all the beauty of the National Parks. He was a proud member of the Weasels motorcycle club and enjoyed going on toy runs. He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline Anderson, five children, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and his sister Anita. Ken's memorial will be on February 7, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Tyler Street Church in Sacramento with a light reception to follow. He will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020

