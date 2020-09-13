1/1
Odette Kingsley
Odette Kingsley, 89, died Sep 2, 2020 in her home in Folsom. She was born Sep 17, 1930 in Paris, France. She immigrated to the United States in 1957. She had an enduring love of life, animals, and her family. She was a dedicated homemaker and also worked for the State Dept of Motor Vehicles. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kingsley. The two of them moved to the Sacramento area in 1962 and resided here ever since. At the point of his passing in 2002, they were married 44 years. Survivors include her two sons, Mike and wife, Sharon, and Phil and wife Stacey; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences: East Lawn Funeral Home, eastlawn.com/locations/east-sacramento/

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
