Ofelia Rosales Sanchez 92year old resident of Sacramento died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Juan C. Sanchez and daughter, Mary Martha. She is survived by her children Guadalupe, Victor, Albert, Esther, Theresa, Rosa, Irene, John, Estella, Robert, Michael, 10 grand-children, 11 great-grand children, and four great-great-grandchildren. She taught catechism at Our Lady of Guadalupe church for many years. Outside of church, Ofelia could be found laughing and singing in her rose beds and vegetable garden, or gathered around a homemade Mexican feast with friends and loved ones in her home. May 20, 2019: Viewing: 5-6pm, Rosary: 6-8pm, St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, May 21, 2019: Mass at 10am, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 711 T Street, Sacramento, burial: St. Mary Cemetery

