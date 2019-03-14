Ojia Stevens

Ojia Stevens born September 25 1940 and died March 7 2019. She is survived by her only child Ojia Stewart. Her husband Ralph Stevens died Feb. 2018. Ojia had a full and very successful life with many accomplishments. She was a secretary, pilot, artist and real estate broker and mother. She had a beautiful smile and heart and she will be missed so very much.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 14, 2019
