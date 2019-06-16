Mrs. Ola Mae Parker passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the age of 102. She was preceded in death by her husband, DeWitt Parker. She attended local schools and worked for the State of California for over 25 years. She leaves to cherish her memory many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are welcome to honor her at a graveside service on June 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Odd Fellows Lawn Cemetery, 2720 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento, California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019